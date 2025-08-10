403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Zelensky reaffirms his rejection of territorial exchange with Putin
(MENAFN) Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky has openly dismissed U.S. President Donald Trump’s suggestion that Ukraine should make territorial concessions to Russia, insisting that such an agreement would be unacceptable to the Ukrainian people.
Trump’s special envoy, Steve Witkoff, recently visited Moscow and reportedly made significant strides toward a potential compromise aimed at ending the Russia-Ukraine conflict. The U.S. president explained that the proposal involves “some swapping of territories to the betterment of both” parties and emphasized that Zelensky would need to secure approval for any deal under Ukrainian law.
In his regular video address on Saturday, Zelensky highlighted that Ukraine’s borders are constitutionally protected and declared, “nobody can or will” make concessions on this matter. “The Ukrainians will not give their land to the occupiers,” he asserted.
He further stated that Ukrainians would only accept a “real, living peace,” warning that “any decision taken against us and without us, without Ukraine, would be a decision against peace.”
Earlier this week, Zelensky admitted that Ukraine currently lacks the capability to retake Russian-controlled territories by force. The Ukrainian military depends heavily on Western weaponry, funding, and intelligence, and the government is relying on continued long-term support.
Russian officials have accused Zelensky of ignoring the realities on the ground and prolonging a conflict he cannot win. Moscow maintains it aims to meet its core national security goals, preferably through diplomatic means.
It is worth noting that the Ukrainian Constitution cited by Zelensky mandates that the president transfer power to either a newly elected successor or the parliamentary speaker when their term expires. Zelensky did not do so last year when his term ended, instead retaining power under martial law.
Trump’s special envoy, Steve Witkoff, recently visited Moscow and reportedly made significant strides toward a potential compromise aimed at ending the Russia-Ukraine conflict. The U.S. president explained that the proposal involves “some swapping of territories to the betterment of both” parties and emphasized that Zelensky would need to secure approval for any deal under Ukrainian law.
In his regular video address on Saturday, Zelensky highlighted that Ukraine’s borders are constitutionally protected and declared, “nobody can or will” make concessions on this matter. “The Ukrainians will not give their land to the occupiers,” he asserted.
He further stated that Ukrainians would only accept a “real, living peace,” warning that “any decision taken against us and without us, without Ukraine, would be a decision against peace.”
Earlier this week, Zelensky admitted that Ukraine currently lacks the capability to retake Russian-controlled territories by force. The Ukrainian military depends heavily on Western weaponry, funding, and intelligence, and the government is relying on continued long-term support.
Russian officials have accused Zelensky of ignoring the realities on the ground and prolonging a conflict he cannot win. Moscow maintains it aims to meet its core national security goals, preferably through diplomatic means.
It is worth noting that the Ukrainian Constitution cited by Zelensky mandates that the president transfer power to either a newly elected successor or the parliamentary speaker when their term expires. Zelensky did not do so last year when his term ended, instead retaining power under martial law.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- XXKK Exchange Expands Global Fiat Withdrawal Network: Launches Localized Services In India
- Powerbank And Intellistake Announce Strategic Alliance To Pioneer Digital Currencies, Including Bitcoin Treasury Integration And RWA Tokenization
- Currency Taps AI To Scale Smarter, Faster, Starting With Compliance
- Maplestory Universe Expands Infinite IP Playground Vision With Developer Tools And Legacy IP Expansion
- XRPL Is Breaking $100M TVL While Dexrp, Has Already Raised Over $100,000,000 In IDO
- Walrus Integrates With Pipe Network To Increase Bandwidth And Reduce Latency Across Multiple Chains
CommentsNo comment