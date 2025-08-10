403
Top Russian negotiator cautions of attempts to ruin Putin-Trump summit
(MENAFN) Kirill Dmitriev, a top Russian negotiator, cautioned that countries with a stake in prolonging the Ukraine conflict are likely to take extreme measures to undermine the upcoming meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump. The summit is scheduled for next Friday in Alaska, where the leaders are expected to focus on finding a solution to the ongoing hostilities between Kiev and Moscow.
Despite Trump’s indication that territorial exchanges could be part of a peace agreement, Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky has firmly rejected any ceasefire involving concessions of land.
“Certainly, several nations that have a vested interest in prolonging the conflict will take titanic efforts (provocations and disinformation) to torpedo the planned meeting,” Dmitriev stated on social media.
Dmitriev, who advises Putin on international economic cooperation and leads efforts to restore ties with Washington, made these remarks in response to comments by a former U.S. Defense Department adviser, Dan Caldwell. Caldwell highlighted a “concerted effort to undermine” the summit, referencing a recent article largely based on Ukrainian and European sources.
Earlier in the week, U.S. media reported that Trump was pressuring Putin to meet with Zelensky before agreeing to their own face-to-face talks. Trump denied placing such conditions, asserting, “They would like to meet me, and I’ll do whatever I can to stop the killing.”
