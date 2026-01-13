Bad Sign For Iran Revolution: Witkoff Palavering With Mullahcracy
Witkoff, as we know, has been Trump's diplomatic fixer, starting with Gaza (which is still unsettled and in limbo) and Ukraine. Credit to him for getting the hostages, alive and dead, freed.
Witkoff's intervention in Ukraine, most recently led to the Paris Accord. Witkoff wanted to sign it but was told not to do so at the last minute after either President Trump or Marco Rubio, perhaps both, saw the accord as undermining Trump's Alaska agreement with Vladimir Putin.
Even with Washington's pushback, Witkoff warmly endorsed the Paris deal, and pledged the US would support it by supplying the most recent coalition of the willing (mainly the UK and France) with front-line intelligence support for their planned military deployment on Ukrainian territory.
Witkoff's Ukraine intervention shocked the Russians. Putin regarded it as confrontational, and as a rejection of each and every Russian objective in Ukraine. It also amounted to an implicit rejection of the US-Russia strategic dialogue, one that included nuclear security agreements and various economic incentives and deals.
