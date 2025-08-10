403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Putin envoy states Putin-Trump meeting possibly to be legendary
(MENAFN) Senior Russian negotiator Kirill Dmitriev has described the upcoming meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump as potentially historic. The Kremlin confirmed on Thursday that preparations for the talks are well underway, with a venue chosen and the meeting possibly taking place as soon as next week.
Dmitriev, who advises Putin on economic matters and plays a key role in efforts to restore US-Russia relations, posted on X, calling the meeting historic and expressing hope that dialogue will prevail.
On Wednesday, US special envoy Steve Witkoff met with Putin in Russia, a meeting Trump later described as unexpectedly positive. Trump had previously warned of more sanctions over what he saw as slow progress in resolving the Ukraine conflict.
Since returning to office in January, Trump has used economic and military pressure to tackle various global issues. Although he initially promised to end the Ukraine war quickly, he has since acknowledged the conflict’s complexity.
Moscow seeks to resolve the conflict’s root causes and opposes any frozen conflict scenario. Putin’s administration prefers peaceful solutions. Meanwhile, Kiev continues to reject Moscow’s peace proposals and calls for more Western military aid and sanctions, aiming to halt or reverse Russian advances.
Dmitriev, who advises Putin on economic matters and plays a key role in efforts to restore US-Russia relations, posted on X, calling the meeting historic and expressing hope that dialogue will prevail.
On Wednesday, US special envoy Steve Witkoff met with Putin in Russia, a meeting Trump later described as unexpectedly positive. Trump had previously warned of more sanctions over what he saw as slow progress in resolving the Ukraine conflict.
Since returning to office in January, Trump has used economic and military pressure to tackle various global issues. Although he initially promised to end the Ukraine war quickly, he has since acknowledged the conflict’s complexity.
Moscow seeks to resolve the conflict’s root causes and opposes any frozen conflict scenario. Putin’s administration prefers peaceful solutions. Meanwhile, Kiev continues to reject Moscow’s peace proposals and calls for more Western military aid and sanctions, aiming to halt or reverse Russian advances.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- XXKK Exchange Expands Global Fiat Withdrawal Network: Launches Localized Services In India
- Powerbank And Intellistake Announce Strategic Alliance To Pioneer Digital Currencies, Including Bitcoin Treasury Integration And RWA Tokenization
- Currency Taps AI To Scale Smarter, Faster, Starting With Compliance
- Maplestory Universe Expands Infinite IP Playground Vision With Developer Tools And Legacy IP Expansion
- XRPL Is Breaking $100M TVL While Dexrp, Has Already Raised Over $100,000,000 In IDO
- Walrus Integrates With Pipe Network To Increase Bandwidth And Reduce Latency Across Multiple Chains
CommentsNo comment