US Vice President to meet UK FM to advance Ukraine’s peace discussions
(MENAFN) US Vice President J.D. Vance is scheduled to meet with the UK Foreign Minister David Lammy, alongside other European and Ukrainian officials in Britain, as part of a renewed effort to advance peace negotiations regarding the conflict in Ukraine, according to reports citing a Downing Street spokesperson.
This visit appears designed to set the stage for an upcoming summit between the US and Russian presidents in Alaska next Friday, where resolving tensions between Kiev and Moscow is expected to be a primary topic.
Ahead of the meetings involving Vance and the anticipated Trump-Putin summit, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer held discussions with Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky. The spokesperson noted that Starmer and Zelensky talked about Trump’s peace proposals and agreed that the forthcoming meeting in Britain would serve as a crucial platform to assess progress toward achieving a just and lasting peace.
Earlier this week, Trump’s special envoy Steve Witkoff traveled to Moscow and reportedly made important headway toward a potential compromise aimed at ending the hostilities between Russia and Ukraine.
President Trump indicated that the discussions include the possibility of “some swapping of territories to the betterment of both” parties, but added that Zelensky would have to find a legal path within Ukraine to approve such an agreement.
However, Zelensky has firmly rejected these proposals, declaring that “nobody can or will” concede on the matter. “The Ukrainians will not give their land to the occupiers,” he stated unequivocally.
