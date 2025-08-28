Minneapolis Shooting: Suspect Robin Westman Notebooks Detail Chilling Plan To Target 'Large Group Of Kids In Assembly'
Newly uncovered notebooks belonging to suspected school shooter Robin Westma reveal extensive advance planning for the deadly attack on Annunciation Catholic School, according to an analysis by BBC Verify.
The notes, written partly in Cyrillic letters, describe how Westman considered multiple scenarios for carrying out the assault , including striking during a school break, a Christmas concert, or a church gathering. One passage states:“Things are moving swiftly into place” and describes Annunciation as a“good combo of easy attack for me and devastating tragedy.”
According to the news outlet, the writings suggest that Westman scouted the school in the weeks before the attack. The suspect mentioned posing as someone repairing a car to observe student numbers and driving past Annunciation to count children outside. A note dated late July emphasised the first day of school, August 25, as a potential target, with Westman wondering whether staff might recognize them.Targeting assemblies
Investigators say the notebooks reveal an obsession with attacking“a large group of kids,” with Westman writing that timing the assault could“catch a big assembly on the first day of school.” However, the notes acknowledge that such a plan carried risks since people could disperse quickly.Disturbing mindset
The suspect also described a willingness to fire indiscriminately, writing that unlike“police and good guys,” they would“just have fun.” In other entries, Westman wrote of avoiding parents who might be armed.Police probe motive
Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara confirmed that investigators are examining both the handwritten notebooks and a series of disturbing YouTube videos , described as a“manifesto,” to piece together Westman's motives.Also Read | 'My friend laid on top of me': Minneapolis shooting survivor recounts horror
