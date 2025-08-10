403
Ex-Chad Premier Succes Masra Faces 20-Year Prison Sentence
(MENAFN) Former Chadian Prime Minister Succes Masra was handed a 20-year prison sentence on Saturday after a criminal court in the capital convicted him of inciting public hatred and hostility, marking a dramatic turn for the once-exiled opposition leader.
According to the court’s ruling, Masra was found guilty of encouraging unrest that allegedly contributed to deadly violence. He was detained in May following a government investigation that accused him of instigating clashes in Mandakao village, located in the Logone Occidental province, where 42 people were reportedly killed.
Masra’s legal team denounced the ruling, calling it “an ignominy,” and confirmed plans to file an appeal.
Masra, who leads the opposition party The Transformers, had fled the country in 2022 but later returned and was appointed prime minister by President Mahamat Idriss Deby Itno. His tenure in the role lasted five months before he stepped down in 2024 to enable the formation of a new government.
The court's decision further intensifies political tensions in Chad as the nation grapples with ongoing instability and opposition crackdowns.
