Orban Offers Suggestion of Russia, EU Summit
(MENAFN) Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has suggested organizing a summit between Russia and the European Union to tackle the ongoing Ukraine conflict.
His comments follow the Kremlin’s announcement that Russian President Vladimir Putin might meet with his American counterpart, Donald Trump, as early as next week.
As a nation belonging to both the European Union and NATO, Hungary has consistently opposed Brussels’ approach to the Ukraine crisis since it escalated in February 2022.
This opposition is especially focused on the EU’s policies regarding arms deliveries to Kiev and the sanctions imposed on Russia.
During an interview with a news outlet on Friday, Orban described the possible Trump-Putin meeting as “good news,” implying that it could open the door to a ceasefire.
He also reproached other EU members for their reluctance to pursue diplomatic solutions.
Orban emphasized that he has long believed the leaders of Germany and France – rather than EU bureaucrats – should be the ones to negotiate directly with Russia.
“There should be a Russian-European summit. Because the war is in Europe,” Orban asserted, stressing that such a high-level discussion must happen “as soon as possible.”
Meanwhile, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov informed reporters on Thursday that Moscow and Washington had reached a preliminary agreement for Putin and Trump to hold talks as early as next week.
