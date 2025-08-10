Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Ukrainian drone attack kills one person, harming others


2025-08-10 03:37:26
(MENAFN) A Ukrainian drone attack on Russia’s Saratov Region on Sunday resulted in one fatality and several injuries, according to local authorities.

One of the drones reportedly crashed into the courtyard of an apartment complex during the night, prompting an evacuation of residents, Saratov Region Governor Roman Busargin said. Witnesses noted that windows on multiple floors were broken, the building’s exterior sustained damage, and several parked cars caught fire. A nearby school has been converted into a temporary refuge for those displaced by the strike.

The governor also mentioned significant damage to an industrial facility in the vicinity but did not reveal which specific site was affected.

Prior to this incident, officials in the Voronezh Region had issued warnings about “the threat of a direct UAV strike.” Governor Aleksandr Gusev confirmed that alert systems were activated in response to incoming drones.

The Russian Defense Ministry reported shooting down 121 Ukrainian drones overnight across several regions, including Krasnodar (29), Crimea (15), Bryansk (13), and Belgorod (12), among others.

In recent months, Ukrainian forces have stepped up long-range drone operations targeting not only border areas but also residential zones and critical infrastructure deep within Russian territory. Moscow has responded with what it describes as high-precision strikes against Ukrainian military targets, maintaining that its actions never intentionally target civilians

