Hundreds of Thousands Gather Across Europe to Protest Gaza Genocide
(MENAFN) Hundreds of thousands rallied across Europe on Saturday, showing unwavering support for Palestinians in Gaza and urging an immediate end to Israeli genocidal campaign.
In London, demonstrators participated in the 30th National March for Palestine, marching en masse from Russell Square toward the Prime Minister’s Office under the rallying cry: "Stop Starving Gaza." The Palestine Solidarity Campaign (PSC), a key organizer of the nationwide pro-Palestine demonstrations, stated on X ahead of the protest that Israel is deliberately starving Palestinians in Gaza. "Our government must take action to end Israel’s genocide," the group emphasized.
Waving Palestinian flags, protestors vocally condemned the British government for “being complicit” in the genocide.
Meanwhile, in Stockholm, hundreds protested Israel’s recently approved plans to occupy Gaza City. Gathering in the Odenplan district, participants held signs condemning Israeli attacks and U.S. support, later marching to the Foreign Ministry.
Israel’s Security Cabinet gave the green light to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s controversial occupation strategy early Friday, sparking widespread backlash.
Demonstrations also erupted in Amsterdam, where crowds demanded unfettered humanitarian aid access to Gaza amid the escalating crisis.
According to Gaza’s Health Ministry, in the last 24 hours alone, 21 Palestinians died and over 341 were injured while seeking humanitarian assistance—raising the total fatalities among aid seekers to 1,743 and injuries to over 12,590 since May 27. The ministry reported 11 deaths from famine and malnutrition in the same period, pushing the starvation death toll to 212, including 98 children, as the humanitarian emergency worsens.
Spain witnessed multiple protests, notably in Madrid, where demonstrators brandished Palestinian flags and chanted “End to genocide.” Many participants banged pots and pans, spotlighting the dire starvation conditions in Gaza.
In Geneva, thousands gathered at Jardin Anglais for a sit-in denouncing famine-related deaths under the Israeli blockade. Protesters, speaking in English, French, and Arabic, used banging pots and pans to draw attention to Gaza’s starvation crisis, while demanding the cessation of international backing for Israel’s oppression of Palestinians.
The Israeli military resumed its offensive on Gaza on March 18, resulting in 9,862 deaths and 40,809 injuries, effectively ending a ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement established in January.
Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants against Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza. Israel is also facing a genocide lawsuit at the International Court of Justice over its campaign against the enclave.
