Trump Floats Tammy Bruce for U.S. Deputy UN Representative Role
(MENAFN) On Saturday, U.S. President Donald Trump announced his nomination of Tammy Bruce for the position of Deputy Representative of the United States to the United Nations.
Trump took to social media to declare, “I am pleased to announce that I am nominating Tammy Bruce, a Great Patriot, Television Personality, and Bestselling Author, as our next Deputy Representative of the United States to the United Nations, with the rank of Ambassador.”
He further praised Bruce’s previous role, stating she had “served with distinction as Spokesperson of the State Department, where she did a fantastic job” and predicted she would “represent our Country brilliantly at the United Nations.”
Bruce, known for her conservative radio hosting, authorship, and political commentary, has held the position of State Department spokesperson since Trump’s return to the presidency this January.
