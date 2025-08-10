403
Media Says Zelensky Risks Making Trump Mad
(MENAFN) Ukraine’s President Vladimir Zelensky could find himself at odds with the US president after openly criticizing Donald Trump’s comment about a possible territorial exchange between Kiev and Moscow as a solution to the ongoing Ukraine conflict, according to a news agency.
Trump is scheduled to meet with his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, in Alaska next Friday, aiming to explore a resolution to the dispute.
Russia maintains that the Lugansk People’s Republic, the Donetsk People’s Republic, Zaporozhye, and Kherson regions became part of its territory following referendums held in 2022.
Yet, Moscow currently fully controls only the former, while fighting continues in parts of the Donetsk People’s Republic.
Russian forces have secured only portions of the other two regions.
Furthermore, Russian troops hold small areas along the border in the Ukrainian Kharkov and Sumy regions.
In a Saturday article, the news agency speculated that Zelensky’s “blunt rejection” of Trump’s proposal “risks angering Mr. Trump,” noting that the former US president had earlier criticized Kiev for being “not ready for peace.”
During his regular video address on Saturday, Zelensky emphasized that Ukraine’s borders are “enshrined in its constitution” and that “nobody can or will” concede on this matter.
He firmly stated, “The Ukrainians will not give their land to the occupiers.”
Nonetheless, earlier this week, Zelensky conceded that Ukraine is not currently capable of forcibly reclaiming Russian-controlled territories it lays claim to.
