403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Zelenskyy Says Putin Aims to Legalize Ukraine Land Occupation
(MENAFN) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Saturday sharply condemned Russian President Vladimir Putin’s intentions to secure “territorial spoils” by legalizing the occupation of parts of Ukraine.
In a forceful video message posted on X, Zelenskyy underscored the urgent need for a definitive end to the war, warning against settling for merely “a pause in the killings.”
“There must be a just end to the war, and it is Russia that must end the war it started. There is only one actor opposing this -- Putin. His only card is the ability to kill, and he is trying to sell the cessation of killings at the highest possible price,” Zelenskyy stated.
Highlighting the influential role of US leadership, Zelenskyy pointed to President Donald Trump’s potential to broker a lasting resolution. “The President of the United States has the levers and the determination. Ukraine has supported all of President Trump’s proposals, starting back in February. Ceasefire, all formats have been supported,” he said.
Zelenskyy argued that Putin’s push for a temporary halt in fighting stems from fears of further sanctions and aims “for the legalization of the occupation of our land -- he wants to get territorial spoils for the second time.”
He recalled how “Putin was allowed to take Crimea,” which, according to Zelenskyy, paved the way for Russia’s ongoing control over Donetsk and Luhansk.
“We will not allow this second attempt to partition Ukraine. Knowing Russia, where there is a second, there will be a third. That is why we stand firm, on clear Ukrainian positions. We must end the war with a dignified peace, based on a clear and reliable security architecture,” Zelenskyy declared.
This statement arrives ahead of an anticipated meeting between Trump and Putin on August 15 in Alaska, where a peace agreement is expected to be discussed.
In a forceful video message posted on X, Zelenskyy underscored the urgent need for a definitive end to the war, warning against settling for merely “a pause in the killings.”
“There must be a just end to the war, and it is Russia that must end the war it started. There is only one actor opposing this -- Putin. His only card is the ability to kill, and he is trying to sell the cessation of killings at the highest possible price,” Zelenskyy stated.
Highlighting the influential role of US leadership, Zelenskyy pointed to President Donald Trump’s potential to broker a lasting resolution. “The President of the United States has the levers and the determination. Ukraine has supported all of President Trump’s proposals, starting back in February. Ceasefire, all formats have been supported,” he said.
Zelenskyy argued that Putin’s push for a temporary halt in fighting stems from fears of further sanctions and aims “for the legalization of the occupation of our land -- he wants to get territorial spoils for the second time.”
He recalled how “Putin was allowed to take Crimea,” which, according to Zelenskyy, paved the way for Russia’s ongoing control over Donetsk and Luhansk.
“We will not allow this second attempt to partition Ukraine. Knowing Russia, where there is a second, there will be a third. That is why we stand firm, on clear Ukrainian positions. We must end the war with a dignified peace, based on a clear and reliable security architecture,” Zelenskyy declared.
This statement arrives ahead of an anticipated meeting between Trump and Putin on August 15 in Alaska, where a peace agreement is expected to be discussed.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- XXKK Exchange Expands Global Fiat Withdrawal Network: Launches Localized Services In India
- Powerbank And Intellistake Announce Strategic Alliance To Pioneer Digital Currencies, Including Bitcoin Treasury Integration And RWA Tokenization
- Currency Taps AI To Scale Smarter, Faster, Starting With Compliance
- Maplestory Universe Expands Infinite IP Playground Vision With Developer Tools And Legacy IP Expansion
- XRPL Is Breaking $100M TVL While Dexrp, Has Already Raised Over $100,000,000 In IDO
- Walrus Integrates With Pipe Network To Increase Bandwidth And Reduce Latency Across Multiple Chains
CommentsNo comment