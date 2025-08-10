403
Report on Indian halt of US defense purchases ‘incorrect’
(MENAFN) Indian government sources told RT on Friday that a Reuters report claiming India had halted plans to purchase key US defense equipment is “incorrect.” The Reuters article, citing three Indian officials, suggested that New Delhi paused deals for P-8I aircraft, Stryker vehicles, and Javelin missiles as a reaction to new US tariffs imposed by President Donald Trump.
The report noted that the $3.6 billion P-8I aircraft deal was in its final stages and that the announcement was expected during Indian Defense Minister Rajnath Singh’s planned visit to the US, which has since been canceled.
On Wednesday, Trump signed an executive order adding a 25% tariff on Indian imports due to India’s ongoing purchases of Russian oil, in addition to an earlier 25% tariff. India’s Foreign Ministry clarified this week that its imports from Russia are guided by market conditions and aimed at securing energy for its population of 1.4 billion people.
