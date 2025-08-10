Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
European Countries Propose Alternative Peace Plan

2025-08-10 03:15:09
(MENAFN) Several European states have teamed up with Ukraine to offer their own “counterproposal” aimed at resolving the ongoing conflict with Russia, according to a news agency, which cited unnamed European officials.

This initiative was quickly assembled following US President Donald Trump’s announcement that he plans to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska next Friday.

The news agency reported on Saturday that delegates from Ukraine, the UK, France, and Germany had “scrambled to respond” to a plan reportedly introduced after a meeting in Moscow between US special envoy Steve Witkoff and Vladimir Putin on Wednesday.

Media sources indicate that the peace deal would require Ukraine to relinquish all control over the Donetsk People’s Republic to Russia.

Moscow regards the DPR, alongside the Lugansk People’s Republic, Zaporozhye, and Kherson regions, as part of its sovereign territory following referendums held in 2022.

However, Russia currently fully controls only the LPR.

On Saturday, during a gathering in the UK, senior aides to European leaders unveiled the joint proposal to US Vice President J.D. Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

Trump’s Ukraine envoy Keith Kellogg and Steve Witkoff participated through video conferencing, the news agency noted.

