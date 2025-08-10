403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
N. Korea Says U.S. Talks Possible If Recognized as Nuclear Power
(MENAFN) North Korea may be willing to restart negotiations with Washington—but only if it gains acknowledgment as a permanent nuclear power, former U.S. diplomat Ned Price stated, media reported on Friday.
During a virtual forum hosted by the Institute for Corean-American Studies, Price highlighted recent comments by Kim Yo Jong, sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, describing them as a "notable shift" in Pyongyang’s diplomatic approach.
Last week, Kim Yo Jong indicated that dialogue could resume if the United States dropped its insistence on denuclearization.
Price, who previously served as a spokesperson for the U.S. State Department, pointed out that while North Korea once left open the possibility of disarmament, it now demands formal nuclear recognition as a prerequisite for talks.
He questioned whether President Donald Trump would agree to such conditions but noted that Trump's administration’s preference for "optics over substance" might make the scenario feasible.
Seth Bailey, acting deputy assistant secretary in the State Department’s East Asia bureau, acknowledged Kim Yo Jong’s remarks and confirmed that Washington is closely monitoring the evolving situation.
Meanwhile, South Korea’s Unification Ministry reiterated that "South Korea and the US share the position that they are open to dialogue with North Korea" aimed at securing peace on the Korean Peninsula.
Price also stressed the "sacrosanct" nature of the U.S.-South Korea alliance and cautioned against unilateral Chinese actions in the Taiwan Strait.
These remarks come as the U.S. considers changes to its military posture in the region, with President Trump urging allies to increase their defense contributions.
During a virtual forum hosted by the Institute for Corean-American Studies, Price highlighted recent comments by Kim Yo Jong, sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, describing them as a "notable shift" in Pyongyang’s diplomatic approach.
Last week, Kim Yo Jong indicated that dialogue could resume if the United States dropped its insistence on denuclearization.
Price, who previously served as a spokesperson for the U.S. State Department, pointed out that while North Korea once left open the possibility of disarmament, it now demands formal nuclear recognition as a prerequisite for talks.
He questioned whether President Donald Trump would agree to such conditions but noted that Trump's administration’s preference for "optics over substance" might make the scenario feasible.
Seth Bailey, acting deputy assistant secretary in the State Department’s East Asia bureau, acknowledged Kim Yo Jong’s remarks and confirmed that Washington is closely monitoring the evolving situation.
Meanwhile, South Korea’s Unification Ministry reiterated that "South Korea and the US share the position that they are open to dialogue with North Korea" aimed at securing peace on the Korean Peninsula.
Price also stressed the "sacrosanct" nature of the U.S.-South Korea alliance and cautioned against unilateral Chinese actions in the Taiwan Strait.
These remarks come as the U.S. considers changes to its military posture in the region, with President Trump urging allies to increase their defense contributions.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- XXKK Exchange Expands Global Fiat Withdrawal Network: Launches Localized Services In India
- Powerbank And Intellistake Announce Strategic Alliance To Pioneer Digital Currencies, Including Bitcoin Treasury Integration And RWA Tokenization
- Currency Taps AI To Scale Smarter, Faster, Starting With Compliance
- Maplestory Universe Expands Infinite IP Playground Vision With Developer Tools And Legacy IP Expansion
- XRPL Is Breaking $100M TVL While Dexrp, Has Already Raised Over $100,000,000 In IDO
- Walrus Integrates With Pipe Network To Increase Bandwidth And Reduce Latency Across Multiple Chains
CommentsNo comment