Ukrainian Air Defense Neutralizes 70 Of 100 Russian Drones Overnight
Starting at 23:00 on August 9, the enemy deployed 100 Shahed-type attack UAVs and various types of decoy drones. The drones were launched from multiple directions: Shatalovo, Kursk, and Primorsko-Akhtarsk in the Russian Federation, as well as Hvardiyske in temporarily occupied Crimea.
The aerial attack was countered by a coordinated response involving Ukrainian aviation, anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare teams, unmanned systems, and mobile fire groups.Read also: Russian army loses another 950 troops in war against Ukraine
According to preliminary data as of 08:00, Ukrainian air defense forces shot down or jammed 70 Shahed UAVs and decoy drones in the northern and eastern regions of the country.
Thirty UAVs struck 12 locations across frontline regions including Dnipropetrovsk, Kharkiv, Sumy, and Chernihiv regions. Additionally, drone wreckage was found at three other sites.
Photo credit: AFU General Staff
