How To Choose A Xiaomi Power Bank Under The 3C Certification?

MENAFN - Market Press Release) August 8, 2025 7:16 pm - YMIN safeguards safety with craftsmanship and drives reliability with quality. Xiaomi's choice of YMIN capacitors for its 3-in-1 power bank is a testament to our high reliability and superior quality.

Recently, a charging head website disassembled a Xiaomi 33W 5000mAh three-in-one power bank. The teardown report revealed that both the input capacitor (400V 27?F) and the output capacitor (25V 680?F) use YMIN high-reliability capacitors.

Choosing capacitors for 3C certification



Faced with increasingly stringent national 3C certification requirements, the market is placing higher demands on the safety, stability, and reliability of power banks. Xiaomi's choice of YMIN capacitors is no accident.

Based on its deep understanding of power bank technology and industry experience, YMIN has launched high-reliability capacitor solutions that excel in improving safety, performance, and design freedom, helping various devices meet the challenges of new regulations and create the next generation of high-quality products.

YMIN High-Performance Capacitor Solutions

Input: Liquid Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitors

Liquid aluminum electrolytic capacitors perform rectification and filtering at the high-voltage input of power banks, addressing the core requirements of efficient AC-DC conversion and long-term reliability. As the cornerstone of safe, stable, and cost-effective input filtering, they are key components for ensuring overall device durability and conversion efficiency.

· High Capacitance Density: Compared to similar capacitors on the market, YMIN liquid aluminum electrolytic capacitors offer a smaller diameter and lower height. This allows for higher capacitance within the same size. This dual advantage significantly improves space utilization, allowing engineers greater layout flexibility and adapting to the increasingly compact interior spaces of power banks.

Long Life: Exceptional high-temperature durability and an exceptionally long service life (3000 hours at 105°C) effectively withstand the high temperatures and frequent charge and discharge stresses of power banks, ensuring long-term reliability and safety, significantly reducing failure rates.

Low Impedance: Excellent low-frequency impedance ensures efficient absorption and filtering of power-frequency ripple after high-voltage rectification, improving conversion efficiency and providing pure DC input for circuits.

Output: Polymer Hybrid Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitor

Designed specifically for power bank output filtering, this device addresses key pain points in fast charging scenarios. As an ideal choice for safe, efficient, and low-loss output filtering, it is a key component for a reliable fast charging experience.

· Ultra-low ESR & Extremely Low Temperature Rise: Even with high current ripple during fast charging, this capacitor generates very little heat (far superior to conventional capacitors), significantly reducing temperature rise in critical output components, improving efficiency and eliminating the risk of bulging and fire caused by capacitor overheating, providing a solid defense for safe fast charging.

· Extremely Low Leakage Current (?5?A): Effectively suppresses self-discharge during standby mode, eliminating the awkward experience of a sudden battery drain after a few days of inactivity. This ensures the power bank remains readily available and maintains long-lasting performance, significantly improving user satisfaction.

· High Capacitance Density: This device delivers higher effective capacity (5%-10% higher than traditional polymer solid aluminum electrolytic capacitors) within a compact output terminal footprint, enabling customers to achieve thinner, lighter, and more portable power bank designs while maintaining output power.

Upgrade and Replacement: Multilayer Polymer Solid Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitors

Multilayer polymer solid aluminum electrolytic capacitors are suitable for filtering nodes at the input or output of power banks, where space, thickness, and noise requirements are stringent. While maintaining the application advantages of ultra-low ESR (5m?) and extremely low leakage current (?5?A), they offer three key advantages, allowing customers to choose based on their design needs.

· Ceramic Capacitor Replacement: Addresses the "whine" issue of ceramic capacitors under high currents, eliminating high-frequency vibration noise caused by the piezoelectric effect.

· Tantalum Capacitor Replacement: More Cost-Effective: Compared to polymer tantalum capacitors, multilayer polymer solid aluminum electrolytic capacitors offer a more cost-effective, high-performance filtering solution. Their ultra-low ESR provides power banks with superior high-frequency decoupling and ripple current absorption capabilities. They also mitigate the potential short-circuit failure risks of polymer tantalum capacitors, providing increased safety.

· Solid Capacitor Replacement: Addresses high-frequency bottlenecks: Under fast-charging and high-frequency operating conditions, they offer far superior performance to traditional solid capacitors, which can experience performance issues. Its ultra-low ESR (5m?) and excellent high-frequency characteristics ensure consistently efficient and stable filtering.



YMIN safeguards safety with craftsmanship and drives reliability with quality. Xiaomi's choice of YMIN capacitors for its 3-in-1 power bank is a testament to our high reliability and superior quality.

We offer a comprehensive selection of highly reliable capacitors, covering key application scenarios such as power bank input/output terminals. This helps customers easily address design challenges and meet stringent 3C certification requirements.