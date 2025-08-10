Why You Shouldn't Attempt DIY Rodent Control: Alexandria, VA Experts Weigh In

MENAFN - Market Press Release) August 9, 2025 12:00 am - If mice or rats have taken up residence in your home, you may be wondering what to do. Here's a pro tip: DON'T attempt DIY removal. Instead, call the experts.

A mouse in the house is usually a sign of a much bigger colony, which would be distressing for virtually any homeowner. But while it may be tempting to buy the strongest poisons and the deadliest traps, many experts say that they may not be effective in the long run. Why? Because these dirty little freeloaders are infuriatingly smart! But don't worry; a bona fide pest control professional will be able to outsmart any rodent.

Rodents and Humans: A Hate/Hate Relationship

If the dog is humanity's best friend, then the rat must be its worst enemy. Okay, maybe not, but it's undeniable that mice and rats cause a lot of problems for people. Rodent infestations are a common problem in much of the United States and pose many health risks to humans. In addition to consuming and soiling food and contaminating areas with their excretions, mice and rats are known vectors for deadly diseases like hantavirus and Lassa virus, which can infect an individual upon contact with urine, saliva, or droppings.

Rodents may also chew on wiring, increasing the risk of electrical fires in dwellings; their nesting and burrowing behaviors may damage other parts of the building as well, potentially resulting in expensive repairs.

What Not to Do When You Have an Infestation

While it is prudent for you to manage rodent infestations as soon as possible due to their rapid reproduction rates, experts strongly advise against attempting DIY pest control. That's because mice and rats are extremely intelligent and adaptable animals, and they will approach unfamiliar traps cautiously; studies have shown that they also learn from experience and will avoid traps that have caught other rodents or otherwise caused harm.

DIY traps also rarely target nesting sites or entry points, making them ineffectual for larger infestations or preventing the establishment of new populations. Moreover, if you attempt to empty contaminated traps or remove captured live animals or carcasses without the proper protective gear, you may expose yourself to disease. There's also a risk of some traps misfiring, resulting in grievous injuries. It should be the rats that get caught, not you!

Call the Pros

Instead of risking your finger bones trying to handle a snap trap, you should contact a pest extermination company like Connor's Pest Pros. These companies are licensed to deal with rodent infestations, which means they'll have the equipment and know-how to handle an infestation properly, all while minimizing your exposure to the pests.

Really good extermination companies will offer customizable treatments that involve full property inspections, identification of entry points and nesting locations, removal of attractants, and effective, strategically positioned traps that will be changed on a recurring basis. Some will even provide them on the same day or as soon as the next day, depending on what time you call them!

Make sure you go for a company that offers a satisfaction guarantee as well. That means if the rodents dare show their faces again, you can have free remedial treatments on demand.

Either way, the main takeaway from all this is that you should call a professional pest control company when you're dealing with mice and rats. It may seem like it'll be cheaper to go DIY, but the costs of all those ineffectual treatments will rack up.