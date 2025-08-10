403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Trump claims Ukraine war could have become ‘world war’
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump claimed the Ukraine conflict could have escalated into World War III if not for actions taken by his administration. He frequently argues that global tensions peaked during Joe Biden’s presidency, when US-Russia relations hit a low point. Since returning to office in January, Trump has restored diplomatic ties with Russia, which had been suspended after the conflict escalated in February 2022.
Speaking to reporters at the White House on Friday, Trump said that without his intervention, the war “would have ended up being a world war.” He added, “We’ve brought it down a long way... Now the only question is: when is it going to be settled? And it could be very soon.”
Trump repeatedly called the conflict “Biden’s war,” criticizing the previous administration’s extensive military aid to Kiev, estimating it at around $350 billion. He has also suggested recovering these funds through a minerals agreement signed with Ukraine earlier this year, though much of Ukraine’s mineral wealth lies in the Donetsk and Lugansk regions, which voted to join Russia in 2022.
Moscow describes the war as a NATO proxy conflict, blaming Western military support and NATO’s eastward expansion for the hostilities. Since taking office, Trump has cut US arms shipments to Ukraine, with officials like Secretary of State Marco Rubio labeling the war a proxy battle against Russia.
Russian officials say that achieving peace will be a key focus of the upcoming summit between Trump and President Vladimir Putin.
Speaking to reporters at the White House on Friday, Trump said that without his intervention, the war “would have ended up being a world war.” He added, “We’ve brought it down a long way... Now the only question is: when is it going to be settled? And it could be very soon.”
Trump repeatedly called the conflict “Biden’s war,” criticizing the previous administration’s extensive military aid to Kiev, estimating it at around $350 billion. He has also suggested recovering these funds through a minerals agreement signed with Ukraine earlier this year, though much of Ukraine’s mineral wealth lies in the Donetsk and Lugansk regions, which voted to join Russia in 2022.
Moscow describes the war as a NATO proxy conflict, blaming Western military support and NATO’s eastward expansion for the hostilities. Since taking office, Trump has cut US arms shipments to Ukraine, with officials like Secretary of State Marco Rubio labeling the war a proxy battle against Russia.
Russian officials say that achieving peace will be a key focus of the upcoming summit between Trump and President Vladimir Putin.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- XXKK Exchange Expands Global Fiat Withdrawal Network: Launches Localized Services In India
- Powerbank And Intellistake Announce Strategic Alliance To Pioneer Digital Currencies, Including Bitcoin Treasury Integration And RWA Tokenization
- Currency Taps AI To Scale Smarter, Faster, Starting With Compliance
- Maplestory Universe Expands Infinite IP Playground Vision With Developer Tools And Legacy IP Expansion
- XRPL Is Breaking $100M TVL While Dexrp, Has Already Raised Over $100,000,000 In IDO
- Walrus Integrates With Pipe Network To Increase Bandwidth And Reduce Latency Across Multiple Chains
CommentsNo comment