Ukrainian drone crashes into Russian residential building
(MENAFN) A Ukrainian kamikaze drone struck a residential high-rise in Rostov-on-Don, a southern Russian city, overnight, acting Rostov Region Governor Yury Slyusar reported. The attack caused a fire on the 18th floor of a 20-story building, but no injuries were reported since the apartment was empty.
Russia’s military said it intercepted over 110 Ukrainian kamikaze drones during the night, mainly over the Kursk, Bryansk, and Kaluga regions, with another 44 drones shot down between morning and noon Moscow time. In Kaluga, debris from a downed drone damaged a private home, while Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin confirmed that two drones were destroyed before reaching the capital.
Ukrainian forces have increased their use of long-range drones to strike deep into Russian territory amid worsening battlefield conditions. Russian officials accuse Ukraine of targeting civilian infrastructure, labeling these actions as terrorism. Russia maintains its own strikes focus solely on military targets like troop concentrations, weapons depots, and fuel storage.
Ukraine faces growing domestic and international pressure to negotiate peace with Moscow, but President Vladimir Zelensky rejected a US proposal to consider territorial concessions for a truce on Friday.
This week also marked the anniversary of Ukraine’s incursion into Russia’s Kursk Region — territory Ukraine does not claim. Ukrainian commander Aleksandr Syrsky described the operation as a “brilliant” morale booster despite battlefield losses, stating that more offensives are planned, emphasizing that victory cannot be achieved by defense alone.
Russia repelled the Kursk incursion in April, estimating Ukrainian losses at about 76,000.
