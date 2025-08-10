403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
NATO Lauds Armenia-Azerbaijan Peace Talks
(MENAFN) NATO on Saturday praised a breakthrough in peace negotiations between Azerbaijan and Armenia, following the signing of a trilateral agreement brokered by the United States.
"We welcome progress towards peace between Armenia and Azerbaijan & thank @POTUS (US President Donald Trump) for his investments in peace," NATO spokesperson Allison Hart posted on X.
She added: "This is a significant step forward for the normalisation process and for regional security more broadly."
The pact—signed Friday at a summit hosted by President Donald Trump at the White House—was endorsed by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, and Trump himself. The deal lays out a roadmap to formally end hostilities, reestablish cross-border transport, and normalize diplomatic ties.
NATO reaffirmed its commitment to continued engagement with both South Caucasus nations. Hart added that NATO remains committed to cooperating with both Azerbaijan and Armenia as partner nations.
The agreement marks a potential turning point in a decades-long conflict, rooted in territorial disputes that escalated into multiple wars since the late 1980s. The most recent flare-up occurred in 2023, when Azerbaijan reclaimed control of the disputed Karabakh region.
"We welcome progress towards peace between Armenia and Azerbaijan & thank @POTUS (US President Donald Trump) for his investments in peace," NATO spokesperson Allison Hart posted on X.
She added: "This is a significant step forward for the normalisation process and for regional security more broadly."
The pact—signed Friday at a summit hosted by President Donald Trump at the White House—was endorsed by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, and Trump himself. The deal lays out a roadmap to formally end hostilities, reestablish cross-border transport, and normalize diplomatic ties.
NATO reaffirmed its commitment to continued engagement with both South Caucasus nations. Hart added that NATO remains committed to cooperating with both Azerbaijan and Armenia as partner nations.
The agreement marks a potential turning point in a decades-long conflict, rooted in territorial disputes that escalated into multiple wars since the late 1980s. The most recent flare-up occurred in 2023, when Azerbaijan reclaimed control of the disputed Karabakh region.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- XXKK Exchange Expands Global Fiat Withdrawal Network: Launches Localized Services In India
- Powerbank And Intellistake Announce Strategic Alliance To Pioneer Digital Currencies, Including Bitcoin Treasury Integration And RWA Tokenization
- Currency Taps AI To Scale Smarter, Faster, Starting With Compliance
- Maplestory Universe Expands Infinite IP Playground Vision With Developer Tools And Legacy IP Expansion
- XRPL Is Breaking $100M TVL While Dexrp, Has Already Raised Over $100,000,000 In IDO
- Walrus Integrates With Pipe Network To Increase Bandwidth And Reduce Latency Across Multiple Chains
CommentsNo comment