China Discards U.S. Threats of Additional Tariffs
(MENAFN) The Chinese Foreign Ministry has rebuffed U.S. warnings about imposing further trade tariffs linked to its acquisition of Russian oil, affirming that Beijing will persist in acting according to its national priorities.
U.S. President Donald Trump has singled out key importers of Russian crude, including India and China, alleging that such commerce supports the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.
His administration has also advocated tariffs as a method to combat what it perceives as unfair trade behaviors by other nations.
During a regular press briefing on Friday, Foreign Ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun emphasized that Beijing’s cooperation with Moscow remains “consistent and clear.”
Guo stated, “It is legitimate and lawful for China to engage in economic, trade and energy cooperation with other countries, including Russia. We will continue to take energy supply measures that are right for China based on our national interests.”
China and Russia have characterized their alliance as an exceptionally close strategic partnership grounded in mutual respect and compromise toward common objectives.
Both nations have criticized Washington for pursuing unilateral benefits at the expense of others and for attempting to obstruct the rise of a multipolar world order.
