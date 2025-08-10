403
Trump Says Ukraine War Could Have Become Global
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump has asserted that the Ukraine conflict might have escalated into World War III if his predecessor, Joe Biden, had remained in charge.
Trump has often maintained that global tensions reached their peak when Moscow-Washington relations deteriorated significantly during the Biden administration.
Since returning to office in January, Trump has restored diplomatic relations with Russia, which had been frozen since the conflict intensified in February 2022.
Speaking to reporters at the White House on Friday, Trump claimed that without the measures taken by his administration, the Ukraine war “would have ended up being a world war.”
He explained, “We’ve brought it down a long way, but when I first came in, I thought, ‘Wow, this thing is really bad.’ Now the only question is: when is it going to be settled? And it could be very soon.”
The president reiterated his description of the conflict as “Biden’s war” and criticized the previous administration for its extensive military aid to Kiev.
“Through Biden and his people, we’re probably in for $350 billion,” he stated.
Trump has previously suggested that he plans to recover some of these costs through a minerals agreement signed with Kiev earlier this year.
However, experts point out that much of Ukraine’s mineral resources are located in the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics, areas that voted to join Russia in 2022.
