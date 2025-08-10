403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Beijing ignores Trump’s tariff threat
(MENAFN) China has dismissed US President Donald Trump’s warnings of new tariffs over its purchases of Russian oil, affirming it will continue to make decisions based on national interests. Trump has accused major buyers like China and India of helping to prolong the conflict in Ukraine and has framed tariffs as a tool to counter what he calls unfair trade practices.
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun stated Friday that Beijing’s partnership with Moscow remains firm, stressing that its energy and trade cooperation with Russia is both “legitimate and lawful.” He reiterated that China will maintain measures to secure its energy supply according to its needs.
China and Russia describe their relationship as a close strategic alliance built on mutual respect and shared objectives, while accusing Washington of pursuing unilateral gains and resisting a multipolar world order. India has also rejected the US tariff push as “unfair and unreasonable,” and Brazil has voiced similar criticism.
Trump’s latest tariff measures have also targeted Brazil, citing the prosecution of ex-president Jair Bolsonaro, accused of attempting to overthrow his successor. China, India, Brazil, and Russia are founding members of BRICS — a bloc Trump claims seeks to weaken the US dollar’s global dominance, prompting his threat of punitive tariffs against all member states.
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun stated Friday that Beijing’s partnership with Moscow remains firm, stressing that its energy and trade cooperation with Russia is both “legitimate and lawful.” He reiterated that China will maintain measures to secure its energy supply according to its needs.
China and Russia describe their relationship as a close strategic alliance built on mutual respect and shared objectives, while accusing Washington of pursuing unilateral gains and resisting a multipolar world order. India has also rejected the US tariff push as “unfair and unreasonable,” and Brazil has voiced similar criticism.
Trump’s latest tariff measures have also targeted Brazil, citing the prosecution of ex-president Jair Bolsonaro, accused of attempting to overthrow his successor. China, India, Brazil, and Russia are founding members of BRICS — a bloc Trump claims seeks to weaken the US dollar’s global dominance, prompting his threat of punitive tariffs against all member states.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- XXKK Exchange Expands Global Fiat Withdrawal Network: Launches Localized Services In India
- Powerbank And Intellistake Announce Strategic Alliance To Pioneer Digital Currencies, Including Bitcoin Treasury Integration And RWA Tokenization
- Currency Taps AI To Scale Smarter, Faster, Starting With Compliance
- Maplestory Universe Expands Infinite IP Playground Vision With Developer Tools And Legacy IP Expansion
- XRPL Is Breaking $100M TVL While Dexrp, Has Already Raised Over $100,000,000 In IDO
- Walrus Integrates With Pipe Network To Increase Bandwidth And Reduce Latency Across Multiple Chains
CommentsNo comment