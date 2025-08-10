Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Beijing ignores Trump’s tariff threat


2025-08-10 02:37:23
(MENAFN) China has dismissed US President Donald Trump’s warnings of new tariffs over its purchases of Russian oil, affirming it will continue to make decisions based on national interests. Trump has accused major buyers like China and India of helping to prolong the conflict in Ukraine and has framed tariffs as a tool to counter what he calls unfair trade practices.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun stated Friday that Beijing’s partnership with Moscow remains firm, stressing that its energy and trade cooperation with Russia is both “legitimate and lawful.” He reiterated that China will maintain measures to secure its energy supply according to its needs.

China and Russia describe their relationship as a close strategic alliance built on mutual respect and shared objectives, while accusing Washington of pursuing unilateral gains and resisting a multipolar world order. India has also rejected the US tariff push as “unfair and unreasonable,” and Brazil has voiced similar criticism.

Trump’s latest tariff measures have also targeted Brazil, citing the prosecution of ex-president Jair Bolsonaro, accused of attempting to overthrow his successor. China, India, Brazil, and Russia are founding members of BRICS — a bloc Trump claims seeks to weaken the US dollar’s global dominance, prompting his threat of punitive tariffs against all member states.

