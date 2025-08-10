403
Severe Rain, Flooding Claim 22 Lives in China
(MENAFN) The death toll from severe rain and flooding in China surged to 22 on Saturday after five additional fatalities were reported in Gansu province, northwest China, according to state-run media.
Provincial flood control and drought relief authorities in Gansu revealed that 15 people have died, 28 remain missing, and 15 others suffered injuries in the Yuzhong area, media reported. The relentless downpour has also forced nearly 9,828 residents from their homes.
On Friday, officials confirmed at least 10 deaths and 33 missing individuals after intense rainfall struck central Gansu on Thursday night.
In a separate incident, a landslide triggered by heavy rain in southern Guangdong province left seven people missing on Wednesday, with authorities later confirming their deaths on Friday. Remarkably, rescuers saved seven others who had been buried alive. The disaster also damaged multiple homes.
Just last week, Beijing faced catastrophic flooding when heavy rains killed at least 30 people, causing extensive infrastructure damage and prompting mass evacuations across the capital.
Recent heavy rainfall has battered eastern, northern, and northeastern China, sparking floods and disasters that have inflicted severe casualties in Beijing, Hebei, Jilin, and Shandong provinces.
