403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
NASA Crew-10 Astronauts Arrive Back on Earth
(MENAFN) After nearly five months in orbit, the Crew-10 team—three astronauts and one cosmonaut—successfully returned to Earth on Saturday. The mission, launched in March by NASA in partnership with SpaceX, saw the crew complete critical work aboard the International Space Station (ISS).
NASA streamed the Crew-10 return live on X, featuring commander Anne McClain, pilot Nichole Ayers, Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency astronaut Takuya Oniishi, and Russian Federal Space Agency cosmonaut Kirill Peskov. The quartet touched down off Southern California following an 18-hour journey back from orbit.
The Crew-10 mission originally launched to replace two astronauts who were left stranded aboard the ISS after Boeing’s Starliner spacecraft failed its test flight. During their time in space, the crew conducted vital experiments investigating the mental and physical impacts of spaceflight on humans, studied blood circulation between the brain and heart, tested navigation methods for future lunar missions, and carried out numerous other scientific investigations.
NASA streamed the Crew-10 return live on X, featuring commander Anne McClain, pilot Nichole Ayers, Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency astronaut Takuya Oniishi, and Russian Federal Space Agency cosmonaut Kirill Peskov. The quartet touched down off Southern California following an 18-hour journey back from orbit.
The Crew-10 mission originally launched to replace two astronauts who were left stranded aboard the ISS after Boeing’s Starliner spacecraft failed its test flight. During their time in space, the crew conducted vital experiments investigating the mental and physical impacts of spaceflight on humans, studied blood circulation between the brain and heart, tested navigation methods for future lunar missions, and carried out numerous other scientific investigations.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- XXKK Exchange Expands Global Fiat Withdrawal Network: Launches Localized Services In India
- Powerbank And Intellistake Announce Strategic Alliance To Pioneer Digital Currencies, Including Bitcoin Treasury Integration And RWA Tokenization
- Currency Taps AI To Scale Smarter, Faster, Starting With Compliance
- Maplestory Universe Expands Infinite IP Playground Vision With Developer Tools And Legacy IP Expansion
- XRPL Is Breaking $100M TVL While Dexrp, Has Already Raised Over $100,000,000 In IDO
- Walrus Integrates With Pipe Network To Increase Bandwidth And Reduce Latency Across Multiple Chains
CommentsNo comment