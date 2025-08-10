Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
NASA Crew-10 Astronauts Arrive Back on Earth

2025-08-10 02:21:29
(MENAFN) After nearly five months in orbit, the Crew-10 team—three astronauts and one cosmonaut—successfully returned to Earth on Saturday. The mission, launched in March by NASA in partnership with SpaceX, saw the crew complete critical work aboard the International Space Station (ISS).

NASA streamed the Crew-10 return live on X, featuring commander Anne McClain, pilot Nichole Ayers, Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency astronaut Takuya Oniishi, and Russian Federal Space Agency cosmonaut Kirill Peskov. The quartet touched down off Southern California following an 18-hour journey back from orbit.

The Crew-10 mission originally launched to replace two astronauts who were left stranded aboard the ISS after Boeing’s Starliner spacecraft failed its test flight. During their time in space, the crew conducted vital experiments investigating the mental and physical impacts of spaceflight on humans, studied blood circulation between the brain and heart, tested navigation methods for future lunar missions, and carried out numerous other scientific investigations.

