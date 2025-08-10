403
UK hosts urgent meeting before Putin-Trump summit
(MENAFN) The UK will host an urgent meeting this weekend bringing together senior officials from the US, Ukraine, and several European supporters of Kiev to align positions ahead of a planned Russia–US summit, Axios reported.
US President Donald Trump is set to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin next Friday in Alaska. The gathering of Ukraine’s backers was reportedly requested during a Friday conference call to ensure a unified stance before the high-level talks.
The move follows a visit to Moscow on Wednesday by Trump’s special envoy, Steve Witkoff, whose briefings on a proposed agreement reportedly left some parties with mixed understandings. Axios said Ukrainian officials are “confused” about the details. Trump has described the plan as involving a form of land swap, which would require approval from President Vladimir Zelensky — though Ukraine’s constitution prohibits giving up territory.
The same constitutional rules also require a president to hand over power at the end of their term, either to a newly elected leader or the parliamentary speaker. Zelensky did neither when his term ended last year, a point Russia cites in questioning his authority to sign any deal.
European supporters of Ukraine fear their views could be sidelined in US–Russia negotiations. Figures such as former UK Defense Secretary Ben Wallace and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban have voiced concern over the Western approach.
Moscow has accused NATO countries supplying arms to Ukraine of sabotaging peace efforts by encouraging a fight Kiev cannot win. Zelensky himself admitted this week that Ukraine cannot retake Russian-held territories by force.
