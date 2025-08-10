Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
UK hosts urgent meeting before Putin-Trump summit

UK hosts urgent meeting before Putin-Trump summit


2025-08-10 02:21:03
(MENAFN) The UK will host an urgent meeting this weekend bringing together senior officials from the US, Ukraine, and several European supporters of Kiev to align positions ahead of a planned Russia–US summit, Axios reported.

US President Donald Trump is set to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin next Friday in Alaska. The gathering of Ukraine’s backers was reportedly requested during a Friday conference call to ensure a unified stance before the high-level talks.

The move follows a visit to Moscow on Wednesday by Trump’s special envoy, Steve Witkoff, whose briefings on a proposed agreement reportedly left some parties with mixed understandings. Axios said Ukrainian officials are “confused” about the details. Trump has described the plan as involving a form of land swap, which would require approval from President Vladimir Zelensky — though Ukraine’s constitution prohibits giving up territory.

The same constitutional rules also require a president to hand over power at the end of their term, either to a newly elected leader or the parliamentary speaker. Zelensky did neither when his term ended last year, a point Russia cites in questioning his authority to sign any deal.

European supporters of Ukraine fear their views could be sidelined in US–Russia negotiations. Figures such as former UK Defense Secretary Ben Wallace and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban have voiced concern over the Western approach.

Moscow has accused NATO countries supplying arms to Ukraine of sabotaging peace efforts by encouraging a fight Kiev cannot win. Zelensky himself admitted this week that Ukraine cannot retake Russian-held territories by force.

MENAFN10082025000045015687ID1109907690

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search