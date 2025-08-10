Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Japanese Astronaut Takuya Onishi Docks Back on Earth

Japanese Astronaut Takuya Onishi Docks Back on Earth


2025-08-10 02:17:22
(MENAFN) Japanese astronaut Takuya Onishi, alongside American and Russian colleagues, safely returned to Earth on Saturday after spending close to five months aboard the International Space Station (ISS), according to media reports on Sunday.

Onishi, 49, representing the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA), departed the ISS late Friday in SpaceX's Crew Dragon capsule, accompanied by two US astronauts and one Russian cosmonaut, reported a Tokyo-based news outlet.

In a message on X, Onishi expressed his gratitude, writing, "Thank you very much to everyone who supported me during my long stay on the ISS."

His journey began in March, launching from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida aboard the Crew Dragon. Throughout his mission, Onishi contributed to scientific research aimed at advancing future lunar exploration efforts.

Notably, in April, Onishi became the third Japanese astronaut to take command of the ISS.

Meanwhile, Japanese astronaut Kimiya Yui, 55, who arrived at the station on August 2, will continue his mission in orbit.

MENAFN10082025000045017169ID1109907687

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search