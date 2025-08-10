403
Japanese Astronaut Takuya Onishi Docks Back on Earth
(MENAFN) Japanese astronaut Takuya Onishi, alongside American and Russian colleagues, safely returned to Earth on Saturday after spending close to five months aboard the International Space Station (ISS), according to media reports on Sunday.
Onishi, 49, representing the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA), departed the ISS late Friday in SpaceX's Crew Dragon capsule, accompanied by two US astronauts and one Russian cosmonaut, reported a Tokyo-based news outlet.
In a message on X, Onishi expressed his gratitude, writing, "Thank you very much to everyone who supported me during my long stay on the ISS."
His journey began in March, launching from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida aboard the Crew Dragon. Throughout his mission, Onishi contributed to scientific research aimed at advancing future lunar exploration efforts.
Notably, in April, Onishi became the third Japanese astronaut to take command of the ISS.
Meanwhile, Japanese astronaut Kimiya Yui, 55, who arrived at the station on August 2, will continue his mission in orbit.
