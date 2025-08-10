Tucson's“Last, Lost, Guest Ranch” Lives Again

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TUCSON, Ariz., Aug. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A hidden gem has just been unearthed in the desert. Solana Guest Ranch and Spanish Villas, a historic property with roots dating back to 1948, has been completely renovated, expanded, and relaunched-reviving one of Tucson's only historically zoned guest ranches in over four decades.

After decades of decline in Pima County's guest ranch scene, which has seen a dramatic drop from over 100 ranches to just a handful , local entrepreneurs John Jacobs and Danielle Jacobs have brought back Tucson's“Last, Lost Guest Ranch” -and it's bigger and better than ever. Nestled in the lush Tanque Verde Valley, Solana Guest Ranch introduces a modern take on the classic Arizona ranch experience, merging luxury with adventure in a way that's never been seen before in this part of the state.







Equestrian activities and cowboy cookouts at Tucson's Solana Guest Ranch on Tanque Verde

A Revival of a 75-Year-Old Tradition

Since the 1985 zoning change that ended guest ranch designations in Pima County, Arizona, no new guest ranches have been established. Most major dude ranches in Pima County, including Lazy K Bar Ranch have closed with urban sprawl slowly replacing the rugged western charm. But Solana's renovation of the Bar J Desert Haciendas , a historic guest ranch founded in 1948, is a true western revival story. The property has been renovated and expanded into Solana Guest Ranch and Spanish Villas, with restored 1950's ranch houses, immaculate grounds, and state-of-the-art, air-conditioned luxury glamping wagons set to debut later this year.

“As Tucson locals with generations of family here in the Old Pueblo, it's important to us that we invest into preserving the history that makes our community so unique,” says John Jacobs , owner of Solana and several other local businesses.“Solana is the last of its kind in Tucson, and we've transformed it into a nearly forgotten Tucson destination that's ideal for wellness retreats , corporate events , weddings , and group rentals . It's a place where peace, nature, and luxury come together.”

Tucson's Best-Kept Secret: A Luxe Ranch for the Modern Traveler

Solana Guest Ranch offers an experience like no other. The entire 11-acre boutique ranch property is available for buy-out, allowing groups to enjoy a private escape with exclusive access to all the ranch's luxury amenities :



Air-conditioned luxury glamping wagons with full bathrooms

On-site catering for events, weddings, receptions, and corporate gatherings

Private chef-prepared meals , including cowboy cookouts

Arena horse rides and equestrian lessons

Pickleball , resort-style swimming pool, and expansive outdoor recreation Wellness retreats with meditation , sound bathing , and yoga sessions

Whether you're looking to host a wedding ceremony and reception in Tucson or corporate off-site retreat or simply escape for a few days, Solana offers a unique, private ranch experience like nothing else in Tucson. And with its close proximity to Tanque Verde Falls , Saguaro National Park East , Mount Lemmon , and Agua Caliente Park , guests can immerse themselves in Tucson's natural beauty through hiking and biking .

Historically Zoned Guest Ranch in Pima County

The historical significance of Solana cannot be overstated. Not only is it the last of its kind in the area, but Solana is also the only guest ranch in Tucson to be re-recognized by Pima County in decades. This means Solana isn't just another resort-it's a true authentic ranch experience where guests can relive a classic western lifestyle with all the modern touches of luxury.

Solana's Signature“Ranch-to-Table” Experience

Food is at the heart of the Solana experience. With an on-site chef specializing in ranch-style cuisine, guests can enjoy hearty meals with a gourmet twist . From cowboy cookouts under the stars to intimate fine-dining events, every meal is an experience. And for those planning an event, Solana offers full-service catering , making it the perfect venue for special occasions.

Book Your Escape to Solana Guest Ranch

Experience the last of Tucson's guest ranches and the luxury of modern ranch life at Solana Guest Ranch and Spanish Villas. The ranch is now open and accepting bookings for special events, private retreats, and luxury stays.

For more information or to book your stay, visit SolanaTucson.com or call (520) 200-2059

About Solana Guest Ranch & Spanish Villas:

Solana Guest Ranch & Spanish Villas is a luxury boutique guest ranch located in the Tanque Verde Valley in Tucson, AZ. Revived and renovated by local entrepreneurs John and Danielle Jacobs , Solana offers a premier western experience with luxurious accommodations, on-site catering, wellness retreats, and exclusive private event venues. With close proximity to Tucson's most iconic natural wonders, Solana is the perfect place to reconnect with nature, celebrate special moments, and experience true Arizona ranch-life luxury.

