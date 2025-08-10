Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
NATO Applauds Azerbaijan, Armenia Peace Deal


2025-08-10 02:14:45
(MENAFN) NATO expressed its approval on Saturday regarding the advancement toward peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia after the two South Caucasus countries finalized a trilateral peace framework with the United States.

"We welcome progress towards peace between Armenia and Azerbaijan & thank @POTUS (US President Donald Trump) for his investments in peace," NATO spokesperson Allison Hart stated on X.

She emphasized, "This is a significant step forward for the normalisation process and for regional security more broadly."

Hart also noted that NATO intends to continue collaborating closely with its allies Azerbaijan and Armenia.

The trilateral declaration was signed on Friday at the White House by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, and US President Donald Trump during a summit.

The accord seeks to conclude decades of strife by committing to cease hostilities, reopen transport corridors, and restore diplomatic relations.

Since the late 1980s, Armenia and Azerbaijan have been engaged in multiple cross-border conflicts, the latest occurring in 2023 when Azerbaijan reclaimed the Karabakh region.

