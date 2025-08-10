403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
NATO Applauds Azerbaijan, Armenia Peace Deal
(MENAFN) NATO expressed its approval on Saturday regarding the advancement toward peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia after the two South Caucasus countries finalized a trilateral peace framework with the United States.
"We welcome progress towards peace between Armenia and Azerbaijan & thank @POTUS (US President Donald Trump) for his investments in peace," NATO spokesperson Allison Hart stated on X.
She emphasized, "This is a significant step forward for the normalisation process and for regional security more broadly."
Hart also noted that NATO intends to continue collaborating closely with its allies Azerbaijan and Armenia.
The trilateral declaration was signed on Friday at the White House by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, and US President Donald Trump during a summit.
The accord seeks to conclude decades of strife by committing to cease hostilities, reopen transport corridors, and restore diplomatic relations.
Since the late 1980s, Armenia and Azerbaijan have been engaged in multiple cross-border conflicts, the latest occurring in 2023 when Azerbaijan reclaimed the Karabakh region.
"We welcome progress towards peace between Armenia and Azerbaijan & thank @POTUS (US President Donald Trump) for his investments in peace," NATO spokesperson Allison Hart stated on X.
She emphasized, "This is a significant step forward for the normalisation process and for regional security more broadly."
Hart also noted that NATO intends to continue collaborating closely with its allies Azerbaijan and Armenia.
The trilateral declaration was signed on Friday at the White House by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, and US President Donald Trump during a summit.
The accord seeks to conclude decades of strife by committing to cease hostilities, reopen transport corridors, and restore diplomatic relations.
Since the late 1980s, Armenia and Azerbaijan have been engaged in multiple cross-border conflicts, the latest occurring in 2023 when Azerbaijan reclaimed the Karabakh region.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- XXKK Exchange Expands Global Fiat Withdrawal Network: Launches Localized Services In India
- Powerbank And Intellistake Announce Strategic Alliance To Pioneer Digital Currencies, Including Bitcoin Treasury Integration And RWA Tokenization
- Currency Taps AI To Scale Smarter, Faster, Starting With Compliance
- Maplestory Universe Expands Infinite IP Playground Vision With Developer Tools And Legacy IP Expansion
- XRPL Is Breaking $100M TVL While Dexrp, Has Already Raised Over $100,000,000 In IDO
- Walrus Integrates With Pipe Network To Increase Bandwidth And Reduce Latency Across Multiple Chains
CommentsNo comment