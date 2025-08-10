EU Mission Head Holds Key Meeting With Serbian Officials (PHOTO)
During the meeting, views were exchanged on the latest developments in Kosovo and Metohija, including the recent arrest of Igor Popović, Deputy Director of the Office for Kosovo and Metohija, by the authorities in Pristina.
In this context, Jovanović expressed concern over the continued activities of the provisional Pristina institutions, which lead to further escalation of tensions and jeopardize efforts to maintain peace and stability on the ground.
She emphasized the expectation that the international community, especially partners from the EU and the Quint countries, will show full understanding of the Republic of Serbia's positions and respond appropriately to unilateral and destabilizing actions by the other side.
The meeting was attended by the new Head of the EU Mission to the Republic of Serbia, Andreas von Beckerath, as well as chargés d'affaires from the embassies of the United Kingdom, the United States, France, Italy, and Germany.
