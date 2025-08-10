Delhi University Admission 2025: Last Chance To Apply For UG Vacant Seats Via 'Mid-Entry' - Deadline Today!

MENAFN - Live Mint) Students seeking admission in undergraduate programmes in Delhi University colleges must note that this is the last chance to apply for vacant seats through 'Mid-Entry.' As per the schedule released on August 1, the central university with a NAAC A++ Grade will be accepting applications until 4:59 PM on Sunday, August 10, through the university portal.

Interested applicants must check the list of vacant seats and can make modifications to their selected course and college preferences in their applications before the window closes.

The link for“Vacant Seats for UG CSAS 2025-26 Third Round of Allocation and Admission” is given here . Over 9,000 undergraduate seats remain vacant in the institution which received 3.55 CGPA rating in the Cycle 2 Accreditation of National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC).

Providing students with another opportunity , the university opened the mid-entry window on August 8 under the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) for the 2025-26 academic session. By paying a non-refundable fee of ₹1,000.

As per NDTV report, a total of 68,208 seats have already been reserved out of 71,624 undergraduate seats while 35,889 students have frozen their allotted seats.

The official release reads,“Only the candidates who got rejected in Round I or Round II due to wrong subject mapping/ non-fulfilment of Program-Specific eligibility/ Invalid documents will be able to correct their subject-mapping and edit their preferences through the provision of Mid Entry. Candidates who were never offered any seat till Round II will also be able to edit their preferences from 05:00 PM on Friday, August 8, 2025, to 04:59 PM on Sunday, August 10, 2025.”

It further notes that the allocations in the third round will be based on the data of candidates available as of 5 PM on August 10. The press release adds,“The minimum allocation marks and ranks for the Third Round will have no relationship with those of the earlier rounds. No grievances in this regard will be entertained.”

After the conclusion of mid-entry phase, the third round of CSAS seat allocation will take place on August 13, 5:00 PM onwards. For more information visit the official website at ac.