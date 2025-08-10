Kiara Advani Shares Glimpse Of Enjoying Motherhood On Instagram

Bollywood's own Kiara Advani is now experiencing one of the finest transitions. From being an actress to being a mom real quick. And every now and then, she shares with love a peek into this beautiful chapter. A midnight Instagram post sums up the phrase in essence to capture the whole of parenthood: with a very intimate and relatable, "I change your diapers, you change my world. Fair trade." It was accompanied with a simple heart emoji. In regular mother's life, sometimes, heart emojis just neatly summed up all the overwhelming joys, fidgets, and turbulence wrapped around new motherhood.

It reached the public about two weeks after the birth of their daughter on July 15, 2022, to Kiara Advani and her husband, Sidharth Malhotra. The couple's loving and graceful announcement of their daughter's birth to the world was done through pastel-colored sweet boxes sent to the media along with a note stating, "Our Baby Girl is here! Just a little something sweet to celebrate this special moment. No Pictures Please, Only Blessings." The action was designed as a way to express their desire to keep secret a well-deserved pampering during those first days with their newborn.

Kiara Advani and Sidharth's Instagram post further infused the following feeling into the air: "Our hearts are full, and our world forever altered. We have been blessed with a baby girl." Here was but a tender personal milestone to be shared with fans, once more maintaining a quiet dignity.

By this beautiful personal milestone, Kiara is also gearing up for a major professional milestone. She will star alongside Hrithik Roshan and Jr. NTR in War 2, set to be released on August 14, 2025, which will mark her grand return on the silver screen while embracing motherhood.