403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Bus-Truck Collision Kills Eleven, Injures 46 in Brazil
(MENAFN) At least 11 people lost their lives and 46 others were injured late Friday in a severe collision between a bus and a truck on a highway in Brazil’s central-western state of Mato Grosso, authorities confirmed Saturday.
According to Brazil’s federal highway police, the crash happened near Lucas do Rio Verde, approximately 360 kilometers from Cuiabá, the state capital. The bus involved was en route from Cuiabá to Sinop, a critical center for Brazil’s expansive agribusiness sector.
A local news agency reported that among the injured passengers, eight sustained minor injuries, 26 were in moderate condition, and 12—including the truck driver—were hospitalized in serious condition, highlighting the severity of the crash.
Civil police have launched an official investigation into the circumstances leading to the accident, aiming to determine its cause. The incident has sparked concern over road safety on this heavily trafficked route that connects key agricultural regions.
Emergency response teams rushed to the scene to provide immediate medical attention and to transport the injured to nearby hospitals. Authorities are continuing rescue efforts and have urged drivers to exercise caution in the area as investigations proceed.
According to Brazil’s federal highway police, the crash happened near Lucas do Rio Verde, approximately 360 kilometers from Cuiabá, the state capital. The bus involved was en route from Cuiabá to Sinop, a critical center for Brazil’s expansive agribusiness sector.
A local news agency reported that among the injured passengers, eight sustained minor injuries, 26 were in moderate condition, and 12—including the truck driver—were hospitalized in serious condition, highlighting the severity of the crash.
Civil police have launched an official investigation into the circumstances leading to the accident, aiming to determine its cause. The incident has sparked concern over road safety on this heavily trafficked route that connects key agricultural regions.
Emergency response teams rushed to the scene to provide immediate medical attention and to transport the injured to nearby hospitals. Authorities are continuing rescue efforts and have urged drivers to exercise caution in the area as investigations proceed.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- XXKK Exchange Expands Global Fiat Withdrawal Network: Launches Localized Services In India
- Powerbank And Intellistake Announce Strategic Alliance To Pioneer Digital Currencies, Including Bitcoin Treasury Integration And RWA Tokenization
- Currency Taps AI To Scale Smarter, Faster, Starting With Compliance
- Maplestory Universe Expands Infinite IP Playground Vision With Developer Tools And Legacy IP Expansion
- XRPL Is Breaking $100M TVL While Dexrp, Has Already Raised Over $100,000,000 In IDO
- Walrus Integrates With Pipe Network To Increase Bandwidth And Reduce Latency Across Multiple Chains
CommentsNo comment