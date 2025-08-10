Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Bus-Truck Collision Kills Eleven, Injures 46 in Brazil

Bus-Truck Collision Kills Eleven, Injures 46 in Brazil


2025-08-10 01:52:44
(MENAFN) At least 11 people lost their lives and 46 others were injured late Friday in a severe collision between a bus and a truck on a highway in Brazil’s central-western state of Mato Grosso, authorities confirmed Saturday.

According to Brazil’s federal highway police, the crash happened near Lucas do Rio Verde, approximately 360 kilometers from Cuiabá, the state capital. The bus involved was en route from Cuiabá to Sinop, a critical center for Brazil’s expansive agribusiness sector.

A local news agency reported that among the injured passengers, eight sustained minor injuries, 26 were in moderate condition, and 12—including the truck driver—were hospitalized in serious condition, highlighting the severity of the crash.

Civil police have launched an official investigation into the circumstances leading to the accident, aiming to determine its cause. The incident has sparked concern over road safety on this heavily trafficked route that connects key agricultural regions.

Emergency response teams rushed to the scene to provide immediate medical attention and to transport the injured to nearby hospitals. Authorities are continuing rescue efforts and have urged drivers to exercise caution in the area as investigations proceed.

MENAFN10082025000045017169ID1109907617

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search