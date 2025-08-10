403
Russia Says It Shot Down Ukrainian Su-27 Jet
(MENAFN) Russia’s military claimed Saturday it had shot down a Ukrainian Su-27 fighter jet, escalating a rapidly intensifying exchange of aerial attacks between the two countries.
According to a bulletin released by the Russian Defense Ministry, the Su-27 was brought down by Russian air defense systems. The ministry also reported intercepting a range of Ukrainian munitions, including two guided aerial bombs and two rockets reportedly launched from the U.S.-supplied HIMARS multiple launch rocket system. In total, Russian forces claimed to have neutralized 457 aircraft-type drones within a 24-hour period.
The announcement reflects the growing pace of air engagements, particularly as drone warfare continues to dominate the battlefield.
The Ukrainian Air Force announced on social media that its air defense systems intercepted an Iskander-K cruise missile and brought down 31 Russian drones over Ukrainian territory between Friday night and Saturday morning.
