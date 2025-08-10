403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Japan's Shinmoedake Volcano Propels Ash 3,000 Meters High
(MENAFN) A forceful volcanic eruption rocked Japan's Shinmoedake peak in the Kirishima mountain range early Sunday, propelling a dense column of ash more than 3,000 meters into the sky at approximately 5:23 a.m. local time, according to local media reports.
Situated along the border of Kagoshima and Miyazaki prefectures, Shinmoedake has been exhibiting sporadic volcanic activity since June 27. The latest eruption sent ash drifting northeast, with potential to reach areas as distant as Takanabe in Miyazaki Prefecture, media reported.
The Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) issued advisories forecasting moderate ashfall in the cities of Kobayashi and Takaharu in Miyazaki Prefecture, along with Kirishima in Kagoshima Prefecture.
JMA also cautioned that small volcanic rocks could be ejected up to 14 kilometers northeast of the crater.
The alert level remains at 3 on the five-tier volcanic warning scale. Authorities are urging residents to stay vigilant for possible pyroclastic flows within 2 kilometers and large volcanic projectiles within a 3-kilometer radius of the crater.
Situated along the border of Kagoshima and Miyazaki prefectures, Shinmoedake has been exhibiting sporadic volcanic activity since June 27. The latest eruption sent ash drifting northeast, with potential to reach areas as distant as Takanabe in Miyazaki Prefecture, media reported.
The Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) issued advisories forecasting moderate ashfall in the cities of Kobayashi and Takaharu in Miyazaki Prefecture, along with Kirishima in Kagoshima Prefecture.
JMA also cautioned that small volcanic rocks could be ejected up to 14 kilometers northeast of the crater.
The alert level remains at 3 on the five-tier volcanic warning scale. Authorities are urging residents to stay vigilant for possible pyroclastic flows within 2 kilometers and large volcanic projectiles within a 3-kilometer radius of the crater.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- XXKK Exchange Expands Global Fiat Withdrawal Network: Launches Localized Services In India
- Powerbank And Intellistake Announce Strategic Alliance To Pioneer Digital Currencies, Including Bitcoin Treasury Integration And RWA Tokenization
- Currency Taps AI To Scale Smarter, Faster, Starting With Compliance
- Maplestory Universe Expands Infinite IP Playground Vision With Developer Tools And Legacy IP Expansion
- XRPL Is Breaking $100M TVL While Dexrp, Has Already Raised Over $100,000,000 In IDO
- Walrus Integrates With Pipe Network To Increase Bandwidth And Reduce Latency Across Multiple Chains
CommentsNo comment