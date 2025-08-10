Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Japan's Shinmoedake Volcano Propels Ash 3,000 Meters High


2025-08-10 01:40:20
(MENAFN) A forceful volcanic eruption rocked Japan's Shinmoedake peak in the Kirishima mountain range early Sunday, propelling a dense column of ash more than 3,000 meters into the sky at approximately 5:23 a.m. local time, according to local media reports.

Situated along the border of Kagoshima and Miyazaki prefectures, Shinmoedake has been exhibiting sporadic volcanic activity since June 27. The latest eruption sent ash drifting northeast, with potential to reach areas as distant as Takanabe in Miyazaki Prefecture, media reported.

The Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) issued advisories forecasting moderate ashfall in the cities of Kobayashi and Takaharu in Miyazaki Prefecture, along with Kirishima in Kagoshima Prefecture.

JMA also cautioned that small volcanic rocks could be ejected up to 14 kilometers northeast of the crater.

The alert level remains at 3 on the five-tier volcanic warning scale. Authorities are urging residents to stay vigilant for possible pyroclastic flows within 2 kilometers and large volcanic projectiles within a 3-kilometer radius of the crater.

