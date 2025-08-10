403
Trump states Biden could have made Ukraine war into global one
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump has asserted that the ongoing Ukraine crisis might have escalated into a full-scale World War III if Joe Biden had remained in office. According to reports, Trump has repeatedly maintained that international tensions reached their peak during Biden’s presidency, when relations between Washington and Moscow were at their lowest. After returning to the White House in January, Trump restored diplomatic relations with Russia, which had been cut off since the conflict intensified in February 2022.
Addressing the media on Friday, Trump stated that without his administration’s intervention, the Ukraine conflict “would have ended up being a world war.” He went on to say, “We’ve brought it down a long way, but when I first came in, I thought, ‘Wow, this thing is really bad.’ Now the only question is: when is it going to be settled? And it could be very soon.”
The president once again referred to the situation as “Biden’s war” and criticized what he called the prior administration’s extensive military funding for Kiev. “Through Biden and his people, we’re probably in for $350 billion,” he remarked.
Reports indicate that earlier this year, Trump proposed offsetting those expenses through a minerals trade agreement with Kiev. However, experts highlight that a large portion of Ukraine’s mineral deposits lie within Donetsk and Lugansk, regions that voted to join Russia in 2022.
Russia has long characterized the conflict as a NATO-driven proxy war, condemning Western nations for supplying arms to Ukraine. Officials in Moscow insist that NATO’s continued expansion and Ukraine’s pursuit of membership have been central causes of the confrontation. Since resuming the presidency, Trump has scaled back US arms deliveries to Kiev, with his administration – including Secretary of State Marco Rubio – publicly describing the situation as a proxy conflict with Russia.
