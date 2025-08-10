Online Advantages Charlotte Launches AI-Driven Search Visibility Services For Local Businesses In The AI Overview Era
CHARLOTTE, N.C., Aug. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Online Advantages, a Charlotte-based digital marketing agency, today announced the launch of its next-generation AI Search Optimization services to help local businesses dominate visibility in Google's AI Overviews and other AI-powered search platforms.
Located in the heart of Charlotte (Google Business Profile: ), Online Advantages has served local companies since 2012, evolving from traditional SEO to a comprehensive AI-powered digital growth model. The agency now blends AI Overview optimization, local search authority building, and multi-channel automation to deliver measurable results in an era where traditional SEO alone is no longer enough.
"The search landscape has fundamentally changed," said Matt Maglodi, founder of Online Advantages. "AI Overviews are becoming the new front page of Google, and if your business isn't showing up there, you're losing customers. We help Charlotte businesses not just adapt, but thrive in this new reality."
Services Now Available Through Online Advantages Charlotte Include:
-
AI Overview Optimization – Strategies to get featured in Google's AI-generated results
Local Search Automation – Consistent visibility across maps, reviews, and local citations
Content Designed for AI Assistants – Structuring answers, FAQs, and data for AI pickup
Reputation & Review Management – Enhancing trust signals for search ranking algorithms
Integrated PPC + AI Retargeting – Driving high-intent leads with minimal wasted ad spend
According to a March 2025 industry study cited by Online Advantages, 13% of all Google search queries now trigger AI Overviews - and that number is rapidly increasing. Businesses optimized for AI search have the potential to capture higher-quality leads at lower costs compared to traditional organic-only strategies.
For Charlotte-area clients, Online Advantages also integrates local market insights - from Uptown and South End to Ballantyne and Lake Norman - to align campaigns with neighborhood-specific demand.
About Online Advantages Charlotte
Founded in 2012, Online Advantages is a full-service digital marketing agency helping businesses increase visibility, leads, and revenue through AI-driven search strategies, local SEO, and digital automation. With a dedicated Charlotte office, the agency works with service companies, professional firms, and eCommerce brands to stay ahead of evolving search technology.
Visit Online Advantages Charlotte on Google Maps:
Website:
