Ukrainian Border Guards Eliminate Two Russian Hideouts, Three Soldiers In Northern Slobozhanshchyna Sector

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The State Border Guard Service announced the operation on Telegram , sharing a video of the strike, according to Ukrinform.

“Steel Frontier drones detect and eliminate enemy threats. Three occupiers and two hideouts - this is the number of enemy losses in the Northern Slobozhanshchyna sector yesterday. The work of the border guards was precise: FPV drones detected, targeted and destroyed,” the statement said.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, Ukrainian Defense Forces eliminated 26 Russian motorcycles along with accompanying assault groups in the Lyman sector near Torske.

Illustrative photo

