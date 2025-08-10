Tens Of Thousands Rally In Istanbul Against Israeli Actions In Gaza

MENAFN - Nam News Network) ISTANBUL, Aug 10 (NNN-TRT) – Thousands of Turkish people, protested here yesterday, denouncing Israeli attacks and blockade in Gaza.

Organised by 15 civil society organisations, under the“Support for Palestine Platform,” the“Be Hope for Gaza” march, gathered participants at Beyazit Square, after the evening prayers, before marching towards the iconic Hagia Sophia Mosque.

They chanted slogans like“Murderer Israel, get out of Palestine,” carried Palestinian flags, and held banners accusing Israel of starving Gaza and demanding accountability.

Separately, Turkish President, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, held a phone call with Palestinian President, Mahmoud Abbas, during which Erdogan condemned Israel's decision to bring Gaza under full military control as“absolutely unacceptable.”

According to a statement by the Turkish presidential office, Erdogan reiterated Türkiye's continued diplomatic efforts for a ceasefire, and its support for Palestine, welcomed European countries' rising call for Palestine's statehood, and noted growing criticism of Israel in the West.

At least 9,862 Palestinians have been murdered, and 40,809 injured, since Israel renewed intensive strikes on Mar 18, bringing the total death toll since Oct, 2023, to 61,369, with 152,850 wounded, Gaza-based health authorities said, yesterday.

Eleven new deaths due to starvation and malnutrition were recorded in Gaza over the past 24 hours, bringing the overall death toll of that kind, since Oct, 2023, to 212, including 98 children, the authorities said.

On Friday, Israel announced that its Security Cabinet had approved a plan to take over Gaza City, which immediately drew condemnation both domestically and internationally, with critics arguing it violates international law, worsens the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, and undermines efforts to reach a ceasefire.– NNN-TRT