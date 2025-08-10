Israeli Plan To Occupy Gaza City To Take At Least Six Months: Media

MENAFN - Nam News Network) JERUSALEM, Aug 10 (NNN-XINHUA) – The Zionist Israeli army's planned takeover of Gaza City, is expected to take at least six months, Israel's state-owned Kan TV News reported, last night.

Citing senior security sources, the channel detailed the army's timetable, following the Security Cabinet's approval of the operation on Friday.

The channel said that, in two weeks, the army will begin evacuating more than 800,000 residents of the Strip's largest city, to the humanitarian zone of Al-Mawasi in southern Gaza.

In a month, a reserve division will be recruited, to join the five divisions, already operating in the Strip, ahead of an intense military operation in Gaza City, set to begin in about two months.

The BARBARIC Israeli army's decision to take over Gaza City, has drawn condemnation both domestically and internationally, with critics arguing, it violates international law, worsens the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, and undermines efforts to reach a ceasefire.

Meanwhile, thousands demonstrated in Tel Aviv's“Hostages Square” last night, calling for an end to the war, through an agreement that would secure the release of Israeli hostages held in Gaza.– NNN-XINHUA