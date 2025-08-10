GMC Baramulla Employees Protest Delay In Recruitment Rules

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer) Baramulla- Non-gazetted employees of Government Medical College (GMC) Baramulla on Saturday staged a peaceful protest, voicing growing frustration over what they described as the government's prolonged inaction in framing recruitment and service rules for their cadre.

The employees-recruited between 2019 and 2020 as part of the expansion of new medical colleges across Jammu and Kashmir-said they have been working without clear service guidelines for nearly five years.

“We joined with the hope of a stable career and a defined path for growth. But for half a decade, we have been left in limbo,” said one protesting staff member, who, like others, wore a black armband and carried a placard inside the GMC premises.“Every year we are told our file is under process, but nothing concrete ever comes out.”

The protestors maintained discipline throughout the demonstration, emphasising that their intent was not to disrupt services but to make their voices heard. They said repeated written representations and reminders to the concerned authorities have gone unanswered.

According to the employees, the absence of recruitment rules has not only impacted morale but also created uncertainty about promotions, service benefits, and career progression.

“When the government opened these new colleges, it was to strengthen the health sector. But without proper rules, we are treated differently from our counterparts in older medical colleges,” another employee remarked.“This disparity is demoralising.”

The staff urged the administration to treat the matter with urgency, warning that continued delays could push them to escalate their agitation, though they pledged to ensure that patient care remains unaffected.

“We have been patient for five years. Now we are asking-how much longer do we have to wait?” one protestor questioned.

The peaceful protest ended with employees expressing hope that higher authorities would finally address their long-pending grievance.