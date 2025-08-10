ECI Deregisters 3 Little-Known Parties Of J&K
According to an official order, a copy of which is in possession of Kashmir Observer, the poll body today removed the All Jammu & Kashmir Republican Party, Indian Peoples Conference Party, and Socialist Democratic Party from its registry.
These parties were served show-cause in the month of June, asking them to explain why they shall not be de-registered.
The ECI took this action after it was found that these parties neither participated in the electoral process in the last six years nor existed at their registered addresses.
As per ECI guidelines, any political party that fails to contest elections for six consecutive years is liable to be delisted from the registered parties.Read Also EC Delists 334 Registered Unrecognised Political Parties Former IFS Officer Sajad Mufti Returns To Politics
The Representation of the People Act-1951 mandates that political parties must provide a communication address to the poll-body at the time of registration.
It also provides that any change in the party's name, head office, office bearers, or address must be communicated to the Commission without any delay .
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- XRPL Is Breaking $100M TVL While Dexrp, Has Already Raised Over $100,000,000 In IDO
- GSR Leads $100M Private Placement Into Nasdaq-Listed MEI Pharma To Launch First Institutional Litecoin Treasury Strategy Alongside Charlie Lee
- BTSE Announces Strategic Investment In Stable To Advance Blockchain Innovation And Support Stablecoin Adoption
- Bitmex Launches Summer Supercharge Trading Competition With 3 BTC Prize Pool
- Deepsnitch Introduces Five Specialized AI Agents As Token Presale Goes Live
- Primexbt Partners With Theo Wassenaar Primary School To Support Education In South Africa
CommentsNo comment