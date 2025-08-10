Encounter Breaks Out In J & K's Kishtwar

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- An encounter has erupted between terrorists and security forces in Dul area of Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday.

Taking on to micro-blogging platform X, the army's WhiteKnight Corps wrote,“Alert Indian Army troops while carrying out an intelligence based operation have established contact with terrorists in general area of Dul in Kishtwar in early hours of 10 Aug 2025. Gunfire exchanged. Operation under progress.

Officials sources said that two terrorists are believed to be trapped in the area.

More details awaited.

