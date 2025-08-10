Encounter Breaks Out In J & K's Kishtwar
Taking on to micro-blogging platform X, the army's WhiteKnight Corps wrote,“Alert Indian Army troops while carrying out an intelligence based operation have established contact with terrorists in general area of Dul in Kishtwar in early hours of 10 Aug 2025. Gunfire exchanged. Operation under progress.
Officials sources said that two terrorists are believed to be trapped in the area.
More details awaited.Read Also 2 Soldiers Killed As Kulgam Op Enters 9th Day 8 Days On, Kulgam Operation Continues
