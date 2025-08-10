Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Encounter Breaks Out In J & K's Kishtwar

Encounter Breaks Out In J & K's Kishtwar


2025-08-10 12:03:34
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- An encounter has erupted between terrorists and security forces in Dul area of Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday.

Taking on to micro-blogging platform X, the army's WhiteKnight Corps wrote,“Alert Indian Army troops while carrying out an intelligence based operation have established contact with terrorists in general area of Dul in Kishtwar in early hours of 10 Aug 2025. Gunfire exchanged. Operation under progress.

Officials sources said that two terrorists are believed to be trapped in the area.

More details awaited.

Read Also 2 Soldiers Killed As Kulgam Op Enters 9th Day 8 Days On, Kulgam Operation Continues

MENAFN10082025000215011059ID1109907522

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search