Kuwait: Man Arrested For Selling Military Ranks, Badges
An Arab man was apprehended in Kuwait for selling military ranks (shoulder boards) and badges without authorisation.
The Criminal Security Sector apprehended the Syrain man who was selling ranks related to the police force, army, national guard, and general firefighting force.
Authorities apprehended the accused after setting up a well-planned ambush. They found in his possession 700 various ranks affiliated with the Ministry of Interior, 300 various ranks for the National Guard, 270 various ranks for the Ministry of Defence, and 500 assorted badges for ministries and authorities including Interior, Defense, Guard, Firefighting, and Customs.
The confiscated items were seized, and the suspect was detained. Legal procedures are underway, and the accused is being referred to the competent authorities.
The Ministry of Interior emphasised that it will not tolerate any acts that undermine the prestige of security and military institutions or misuse their insignia, urging everyone to report any similar activities through its official channels or the emergency phone number 112.
