Rain Observed In Northern Areas
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Thundery rain was observed over northern areas of Qatar Saturday, the Met office said.
There are no weather warnings for Sunday. Saturday's minimum and maximum temperatures were in the 26-35° Celsius and 39-46C range, respectively.
Sunday's expected minimum and maximum temperatures are in the 31-33C and 37-46C range, respectively.
