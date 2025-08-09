Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Rain Observed In Northern Areas

Rain Observed In Northern Areas


2025-08-09 11:01:23
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Thundery rain was observed over northern areas of Qatar Saturday, the Met office said.
There are no weather warnings for Sunday. Saturday's minimum and maximum temperatures were in the 26-35° Celsius and 39-46C range, respectively.
Sunday's expected minimum and maximum temperatures are in the 31-33C and 37-46C range, respectively.

MENAFN09082025000067011011ID1109907416

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search