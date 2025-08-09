Tajikistan Sees Steady Increase In Oil Product Imports

MENAFN - Trend News Agency). Tajikistan imported 563,582 tons of oil products from January through June 2025, up 7.3 percent compared to the same period last year.

Data obtained by Trend from the country's Statistical Agency shows that the value of imports reached $443.6 million, marking a 7.1 percent increase year-on-year.

Over the same period, domestic oil production amounted to 9,158 tons, a rise of 1,695 tons or 22 percent compared to the first half of 2024. Oil refining volumes also grew by 13.3 percent to 6,450 tons, while refinery warehouse reserves stood at 139 tons.

Tajikistan's total foreign trade turnover reached $4.7 billion in the first six months of 2025, up 7.2 percent from the same period last year. The country recorded a negative trade balance of $2.82 billion. Exports totaled $955.3 million, down 4.3 percent year-on-year, while imports surged 10.5 percent to $3.776 billion.

Meanwhile, Tajikistan traded with 109 countries, including 10 CIS and 99 non-CIS countries. Trade turnover with CIS countries accounted for 45.1 percent ($2.132 billion), while trade with non-CIS countries made up 54.9 percent ($2.5 billion).

The trade deficit with CIS countries was $1.7 billion, and with non-CIS countries $1.1 billion. Compared to the first half of 2024, trade turnover increased by 4.6 percent ($94.4 million) with CIS countries and by 9.4 percent ($222.4 million) with non-CIS countries.