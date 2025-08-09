Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Tajikistan Sees Steady Increase In Oil Product Imports

Tajikistan Sees Steady Increase In Oil Product Imports


2025-08-09 10:03:11
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, August 10 . Tajikistan imported 563,582 tons of oil products from January through June 2025, up 7.3 percent compared to the same period last year.

Data obtained by Trend from the country's Statistical Agency shows that the value of imports reached $443.6 million, marking a 7.1 percent increase year-on-year.

Over the same period, domestic oil production amounted to 9,158 tons, a rise of 1,695 tons or 22 percent compared to the first half of 2024. Oil refining volumes also grew by 13.3 percent to 6,450 tons, while refinery warehouse reserves stood at 139 tons.

Tajikistan's total foreign trade turnover reached $4.7 billion in the first six months of 2025, up 7.2 percent from the same period last year. The country recorded a negative trade balance of $2.82 billion. Exports totaled $955.3 million, down 4.3 percent year-on-year, while imports surged 10.5 percent to $3.776 billion.

Meanwhile, Tajikistan traded with 109 countries, including 10 CIS and 99 non-CIS countries. Trade turnover with CIS countries accounted for 45.1 percent ($2.132 billion), while trade with non-CIS countries made up 54.9 percent ($2.5 billion).

The trade deficit with CIS countries was $1.7 billion, and with non-CIS countries $1.1 billion. Compared to the first half of 2024, trade turnover increased by 4.6 percent ($94.4 million) with CIS countries and by 9.4 percent ($222.4 million) with non-CIS countries.

MENAFN09082025000187011040ID1109907396

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search