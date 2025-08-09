403
Optimize By Acer The Latest Evolution In Business Warranties, Offering Significant Savings On New Device Investments With Up To 55% Cashback On The Original Cost Of Old Acer Pcs
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Performance and productivity are the defining features of Acer Care Plus Optimize extended warranty, providing businesses with continuous access to cutting-edge technology while maintaining an efficient IT infrastructure at reduced investment costs.
“Optimize is a solution exclusive to Acer – explains Christian Cosneau Acer's EMEA Customer Service Director – It enables businesses to simultaneously plan for technological innovation while ensuring the responsible disposal and reuse of older devices.” Acer Care Plus Optimize represents a new generation of business warranties for companies opting for a three-year on-site support plan, designed to streamline IT equipment management, minimize upgrade costs, and promote sustainability. With Acer Care Plus Optimize, Acer introduces a guaranteed buyback program allowing businesses to exchange old Acer PCs for newer models, receiving a cashback of up to 55% of the original purchase price, depending on the device's age and usage. This practical solution ensures that a company's IT infrastructure remains aligned with its operational needs while also reinforcing its commitment to environmental responsibility. How Optimize works Purchase an Acer PC with the Acer Care Plus Optimize 3-year on-site extended warranty. After one to three years, upgrade your PC to a newer model. Return the old device and receive up to 55% cashback on the original purchase price* The three-year on-site warranty also provides peace of mind with fast, reliable technical support. A solid step towards a more sustainable future With Optimize, Acer reinforces its commitment to responsible technological innovation, offering businesses a smart, sustainable, and cost-effective way to upgrade their IT infrastructure. Acer Care Plus Packages Optimize joins a series of customized warranty packages for businesses, ranging from to to . Those packages provide different levels of guarantees in terms of warranty time extensions, equipment protection, priority repairs and quality repair service.
