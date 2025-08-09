Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Iraqi PM Sacks Paramilitary Commanders Over Gov't Office Attack

2025-08-09 09:04:46
(MENAFN- Nam News Network) BAGHDAD, Aug 10 (NNN-NINA) – Iraqi Prime Minister, Mohammed Shia' al-Sudani, yesterday, dismissed the commanders of two Popular Mobilisation Forces (PMF) brigades, and referred individuals involved in a July 27 attack on a Baghdad government office, to the judiciary.

A committee investigating the attack found, armed elements from the Kataib Hezbollah, affiliated with the PMF's 45th and 46th Brigades, responsible, said a statement by Sabah al-Numan, spokesperson for the commander-in-chief of the Iraqi forces, a position held also by al-Sudani.

The elements acted“without orders or authorisations” and used weapons against security personnel, causing casualties among security forces and civilians, said the statement.

The investigation also implicated the government office's former director, previously dismissed for“administrative corruption, impersonation, forgery of official documents and certificates, and participation in the falsification of contracts,” in coordinating with the attackers, said the statement.

“A leadership and control deficiency within the PMF” was also identified, it said, adding that, al-Sudani approved the committee's recommendations, including dismissing the brigade commanders.

According to Iraqi security sources, the July 27 incident occurred, as a newly-appointed director was assuming his duties in the office building of the Agriculture Ministry, leading to clashes between the attackers and security personnel that killed one security officer and one civilian, and injured eight other security personnel.– NNN-NINA

MENAFN09082025000200011047ID1109907379

